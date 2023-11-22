Driving Female Empowerment: Office of the SGF Hosts Leadership Workshop to Inspire Nigerian Women

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the non-governmental organization Prime Unique Women Initiative, has organized a four-day workshop on Leadership Etiquette and Sustainable Development for Women.

The four-day workshop, which started on November 20th and will continue until November 23rd, 2023, is taking place at Hilton Bonmoti in Istanbul, Turkey. Its primary objective is to educate, inspire, and empower Nigerian women, encouraging them to become strong leaders in their respective fields.

Participants from various states across the Nation, including Ondo State, are attending the workshop.

Mrs. Folake Joy Yobah, the President of Prime Unique Women Initiative, shed light on the workshop’s purpose, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing women with greater exposure and helping them appreciate their value.

She stated, “We want women to recognize their inherent power and abilities to shape the future for generations to come. Women have the strength and resources to effect change. Just as we efficiently manage our homes, we can also contribute to running the country. Our intention is not to exclude men; rather, we urge women to step up, offer support, and take charge when necessary to make Nigeria a better country. To achieve this, we must bring women together to network.”

In her feedback on day one, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, a member of the Ondo State contingent, expressed her enthusiasm about the Leadership Workshop, describing it as an invaluable learning experience. Adegbenro, who also serves as the Chairman of the Working Committee of the 5th Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO), scheduled to be held on December 6th and 7th, 2023, in Akure, Ondo State, praised the workshop for providing comprehensive knowledge and skills on topics such as emotional intelligence for leaders and effective communication, empowering participants to become stronger leaders.

The workshop kicked off with engaging lectures on various subjects, including “The Role of Women in Nation Building,” “Performance Improvement with Emotional Intelligence,” and “Renewed Hope for Nation Building.”

Story by Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi