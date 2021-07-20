Dr. Abiola Oshodi has called on Muslim faithful to show to their neighbours the lessons of Eid el Kabir, love, loyalty and sacrifice as they celebrate the festival.

He made the call on Monday while congratulating Muslims in Owo and Ondo State in general.

The Canada-based medical practitioner, who specialized in psychiatry, charged the citizenry to show love for one another and be their brother’s keepers.

Calling on youths to eschew any form of criminality, Dr. Oshodi advised that they should invest in skill acquisition so that they could be self-reliant in the face of the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The CEO of Triple A and T Integrated Farms urged youths in the state to embrace the agricultural programmes of the state government, saying it would turn their lives around since they were engaging in commercial and mechanised farming.

He pointed out that the current food insecurity in the country occasioned by the activities of bandits and killers herders which led to destruction of many crops and farmers fleeing their farms, needed to be addressed quickly.

Dr. Oshodi noted that if the state government provided security for youths at the farm settlements, they should embrace the scheme to join hands with the government to stem the tide of food insecurity in the state.