Dr Olumuyiwa Daramola has declared that the emergence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as the winner of the Vanguard Newspapers’ Governor Of The Year 2020 Award was apt.

He said the management of the media organization and the committee that handled the assessment of nominee governors for the exotic award were pragmatic in their decision which no one could fault.

The Chief Executive Officer of Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation and a Clinical Researcher, who congratulated the governor on the award, alluded to the pivotal role played by Governor Akeredolu in efforts of Southwest governors in tackling incessant killings in the region by the killer Fulani herdsmen.

He noted that since the advent of the Southwest Security Network popularly known as Amotekun, the rate of killings in the region, particularly in Ondo State, has reduced drastically.

The philanthropist, who recently empowered many women and youths in Irele and Okitipupa local governments, Ondo State, stated that the role of the governor in the conglomerate of Southern Governors’ Forum which recently took some historic step to arrest the various political and security upheavals in the nation was immeasurable.

He also referred to some of the monumental projects executed by the governor, including the Ore flyover, the industrial park at Ore where different industries producing different products were situated.

Dr. Daramola noted that the industries had mopped up the labour market drastically as many unemployed indigines of the state have been engaged by the companies.

Appreciating the management of Vanguard newspapers for celebrating personalities who stood out from the crowd in their various fields of endeavour irrespective of the stance of some cabal in the country which believed in celebrating mediocrity, the US-based medical doctor urged other media houses not to relent in showcasing outstanding citizens of the nation.

The son of former Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Omoleye Daramola, therefore, enjoined Governor Akeredolu to remain focus and unshakable by the tacit threat by those who are uncomfortable with his resolve to pitch his tent with the people for the betterment of the citizenry and development of the nation.