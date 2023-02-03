Dr Mrs Foluke Odunitan Ayodele celebrates 60th birthday, retires from public service

Friday, February 3, 2023 was a day that the Ayodele family of Igbotako will never forget as it ushered in double joy for the family.

The memorable joy of retirement and 60th birthday of the matriarch of the family, Assistant Pastor, Chief, Dr. (Mrs.) Foluke Odunitan Ayodele was celebrated at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Royal Sanctuary, Ore.

Joined by her family, the Aluko from Ise Ekiti, family of her husband from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, friends and associates, entertainment took place at the Government Field, Ore with Demola Suzzy thrilling.

Earlier during the Thanksgiving service at the RCCG, Molasuru Street, Ore, the officiating priest, Pastor Felix Olatunde in his sermon talked about the joy of ending well whatever good thing one has started in life.

“No matter how successful the start of a journey is, everyone craves a more glorious end for all of their journey career or business wise.

” Mrs Ayodele who is an Assistant Pastor in this church has gloriously completed a 35-year meritorious service – journey to Ondo State, and Nigeria as a whole”

“There is every course for her to celebrate, and for all well wishers to celebrate her,” Pastor Olatunde asserted.

In her testimony, the Yeye Aare Atayese of Osooro kingdom gave glory to God who has been so faithful in her life especially for making it possible for all in attendance to be present at the ceremony as she had a few days ago thought that the prevailing cash crunch cum high cost of fuel would disallow guests to honour her invitation.

She specifically thanked God that notwithstanding the professional hazard in the medical career, she did not record anything to regret in her thirty-five years of service.

” I glorify God that despite the risk in the job of a medical doctor, there was no blemish in my record of service,” she gratified.

Her husband, Chief (Dr. ) Segun Ayodele who retired about four years ago thanked God that the day he had longed for has come to pass.

” Since my retirement, I had been waiting for the day my jewel of inestimable value would also retire and join me at home. I am grateful to God that the day has now arrived, I need to rejoice,” the Aare Atayese of Osooro kingdom bared his mind.