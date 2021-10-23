The Secretary of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC); Dr. Victor Koledoye has expressed heart felt congratulations to Prince Biyi Poroye on his birthday saying he is a man of enviable character that deserves to be celebrated on such special occasions.

In a statement signed and made public by the OSOPADEC Secretary, he described Hon. Poroye as a man of impeccable character committed to serving humanity thereby building lasting legacies not just in his immediate community but wherever he finds himself.

Prince Biyi Poroye

While using the occasion to wish him a prosperous season, Dr. Koledoye prayed for more fruitful years in good health and sound mind saying he is a rare bred of politician.

The statement further reads: “It is my prayer that in this new season, you will receive answers to all your prayers and live to reap the fruits of your labour’.