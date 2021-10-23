Dr. Koledoye Congratulates Prince Biyi Poroye On His Birthday
The Secretary of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC); Dr. Victor Koledoye has expressed heart felt congratulations to Prince Biyi Poroye on his birthday saying he is a man of enviable character that deserves to be celebrated on such special occasions.
In a statement signed and made public by the OSOPADEC Secretary, he described Hon. Poroye as a man of impeccable character committed to serving humanity thereby building lasting legacies not just in his immediate community but wherever he finds himself.
While using the occasion to wish him a prosperous season, Dr. Koledoye prayed for more fruitful years in good health and sound mind saying he is a rare bred of politician.
The statement further reads: “It is my prayer that in this new season, you will receive answers to all your prayers and live to reap the fruits of your labour’.
