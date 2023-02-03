Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim: The Super Senator Ondo South Deserves

By Adesomoju Olaitan Adesanya, Member, FUTA GOVERNING COUNCIL

As a responsible citizen, I have keenly been following the political permutations in Ondo South and I must say, we are indeed blessed to have Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on the ballot, contesting to represent our interest at the 10th Assembly.

Dr. Ibrahim is not in the class of those who come into politics to make a living. He is not one of those who wants to pocket funds for constituency projects. Here is a man who has attained the peak in virtually all spheres of life as an Educationist, a Finance Expert, an Energy Consultant, an International Influencer aside being the CEO of many Multinational Corporations.

My personal testimony as a former staff of Global Feet Oil and Gas is that Dr. Ibrahim has great employment drive and he is always willing to develop the youths. Of a truth, the knowledge I got from his company is what am using to survive and run my private business as at today.

Ondo South is indeed lucky to have got more than it bargained for in one man. There is no comparison whatsoever with any other candidate on the ballot. We must look beyond personal interest and vote competence if truly we desire a change in our district.

For too long, we have looked away and allowed bad leadership. We no longer can afford that in the face of crucial demands in our district. Despite sitting on wealth rich district, Ondo South has been relegated to the back by all standards.

We must not allow politics of bitterness that will further divide us as a people.

A vote for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate in Ondo South is a vote that guarantees transformation of our district. He has severally assured us that he will as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on Electricity when he finally gets our nod as our senator.

Dr. Ibrahim is intelligent, outspoken and well traveled. He will no doubt bring to bear his wealth of experience. Vote Dr. Ibrahim. He is the Super Senator Ondo South deserves.