Dr Jimoh Ibrahim Meets Ooni On Nigeria Generational Grievances

In his quest to seek knowledge and for more clarification on how to end some national security challenges, the APC senatorial Candidate for Ondo South and Billionaire Business mogul, Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR recently paid a courtesy visit on the Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace.

The visit is also in continuation of the investigation into Nigeria generational grievances and the challenges of Boko Haram.

This visit became imperative owing to JI Second PhD at the War College, Nigeria in which his thesis is on the challenges facing the Military in ending Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

Jimoh Ibrahim CFR popularly known as ARABA kept searching for more knowledge which he could leverage to solve the challenges threatening our national security as a nation.

According to his media team, “JI is a clear affirmation that we can’t settle for someone who remains stagnant for decades, someone who refuses to improve on his weaknesses.

“Araba is a scholar of high repute who uses every available opportunity to acquire more knowledge to help develop and transform his immediate environment.”

Insecurity is on the hot plate globally as ease of transportation and community facilitate movement of persons and ideas across national boundaries sometimes in real time.

Problem solving comes second, and the first part is understanding the issue. Education polishes someone problems solving skills and makes the person ready to deal with societal challenges .

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR can’t stop learning because of his zeal to provide solutions to the problems facing Nigeria and the world as a whole with his thesis on challenges facing the military in ending boko Haram insurgency at War College will reduce the money Nigeria government is wasting on insecurity without equivalent results.

After his thesis on “How Mega projects are damaging Nigeria and how to fix ” the thesis that makes him to be the first man on Earth to be awarded Doctor of Business in Cambridge and worthy of providing solutions to the problems Nigerians are facing with lesser resources in which will save hundreds of millions of dollars on one large project.

He continues his investigation into Nigeria generational grievances and the challenges of Boko Haram by visiting the Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ( Ooni of IFe) at his palace.

This thesis is on the challenges facing the Military in ending Boko Haram insurgence.

The thesis of the APC candidate, Ondo South Senatorial district is promising to provide empirical solutions that can reduce operation of Boko Haram in Nigeria

