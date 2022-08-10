It was a memorable day in Arogbo kingdom , Ondo South Senatorial District as the illustrious Son of the District and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR paid a historic scheduled visit to a strong Niger Delta stakeholder and Arogbo Ijaw Chieftain, High Chief Bibopreye Ajube.

The visitor and his entourage were at the palatial residence of the Ijaw chieftain to appreciate his support for the victory of Dr. Ibrahim at the APC Primaries for the Senatorial district in which Jimoh Ibrahim won with landslide victory margin.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim , it will be recalled had visited communities across Ondo South Senatorial District to thank APC faithful who supported him with mammoth votes during the APC primaries.

A special highlight of the august visit was the decision of Dr Ibrahim to honour Ajube by donning his Cambridge University, United Kingdom new academic gown worn when he was awarded the first-ever Doctor of Business degree by the university since it was established in 1209.

Chief Ajube, a prominent Ondo South stakeholder expressed his delight at the decision taken by the billionaire entrepreneur and astute politician to come honour him with his academic paraphernalia.

It will be recalled that Chief Ajube was one of the Ondo South sons who persuaded Ibrahim to throw his hat in the ring and represent the district at the Senate.

In his welcome address at his huge and resplendent living room, Chief Bibo Ajube declared that he has no other Senatorial candidate to work and vote for during the general elections in the state, stressing that the Senatorial ambition of Jimoh Ibrahim has come at a right time and he and other stakeholders of Ondo South will join hands together to ensure the victory of the billionaire business man, whom he described as a capable hand and a man with adequate qualities to represent the district at The Red Chamber.

He applauded the founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, on his new academic feat, saying he has taken the name of Ondo State to the global Hall of Fame.

In his appreciative gesture,

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim presented an expensive telephone handset to Chief Mrs. Ajube.

In attendance during the visit were Arogbo community chiefs as well as the immediate past state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, who is also the APC House of Reps candidate for the federal constituency, Donald Ojogo .