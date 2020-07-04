Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has approved that the Special Adviser on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye takes overseeing responsibilities of the Ministry of Health.

This development follows the death of the substantive Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

Dr Jibayo, a two term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly is a consummate medical practitioner.

He is a product of the prestigious College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

In a press release signed by Governor Akeredolu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Jibayo’s new roles are with immediate effect.