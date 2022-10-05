Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh’s human capital development: A Gesture to end Poverty in the South

Gone are the days when a politician will get a handful of motorcycles, grinding machines and give out tokens to people in his constituency in the name of empowerment, feeling satisfied that he has done his beat. Now, Intellectual empowerment and human capital development are the mothers of all empowerment as the world is fast changing and we must fly with that wave of time.

Even as constituency members, we owe ourselves the duty to look out for those who have genuine intention to empower us beyond the usual giving of fish to teaching us how to fish for ourselves. This they can do by acknowledging our strengths and our weaknesses.

If genuine effort is made to identify people’s strengths and to provide support for them along the lines of their career paths, a whole lot would have been achieved. Such exposure will provide necessary help that will empower the people to work on their weaknesses because no man is complete. If the ability to work on ones capabilities are missing, something very germane is missing no doubt.

Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR is at the apogee of his career, he sits up high, hovering the sky of Ondo South senatorial district to shower his people with unprecedented 21st century empowerment.

ARABA’s empowerment is coming in the form of illuminating the darkest side of our heart, opening our eyes to windows of opportunities across the world, uplifting people from the trenches and bringing sustainable growth and development to our district.

Join the train, work for ARABA, vote for him, he will make a good senator.

C-Banking

An apostle in the temple of sanity

An apostle for good governance.