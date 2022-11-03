Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR pays Hon Gbologe Courtesy Visit At His Akure Residence

By C – Banking

It was an unannounced visitation last night as billionaire business mogul, politician, economist and APC candidate for the Ondo South senatorial district Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR paid an unannounced visit to one of his loyal followers on a belated celebration of his royal prince christening.

This visitation became imperative as Araba thought it wise that giving his foot soldiers a sense of belonging and going down to their level in relating with them shows he values and appreciates his people irrespective of their social status.

Araba is a known jolly good fellow who took the opportunity of the visitation to meet with Hon Gbologe‘s family thereby giving the new born baby prayers and billionaires’ blessings by inducting him into billionaires family at a tender age.

This unannounced visitation sends a clear message and positive signal to the naysayers, sons and daughters of frustrated society who were of the beliefs that Araba is too big to show love and solidarity to people around him when need be.

Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR rounded off his visitation by sending a message of hope to the Gbologe’s family and by extension to the good people of Ondo South senatorial district. In his words, he said “ we should wait and keep patience, the help we need is on the way”

Congratulations to Hon Gbologe’s Family and congratulations to our Senator in waiting.