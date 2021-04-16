The Office of the First Lady of Nigeria has received with joy the news of the appointment of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UNESCO.

Dr. Hajo Sani has in the last six years served as the head of Administration to the office of the First Lady of Nigeria, bringing her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator, and politician to bear in the smooth operation of the Office.

The Office of the First Lady, despite the loss of her valuable services, congratulates Dr. Hajo Sani on this notable appointment and commends the Federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying her competence and the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty.