The Federal Government has been called upon to resuscitate the four refineries in the country.

The call was made on Thursday by the Chief Executive Officer of Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation and a Clinical Researcher, Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola, when he led members of his team to visit hospitals in Ondo Southern senatorial district.

According to him, “Government should resuscitate our four refineries and create more. If only we can refine our crude oil into useable items such as kerosene, petroleum and more, so unemployment can reduce drastically.

He said, “Many Nigerians cannot meet the basic needs of life because they have no jobs. Graduates are being churned out yearly in various institutions of learning with dimmed prospect of getting jobs and the few jobs available are not based on merit or competence, rather based on favouritism.”

He added that there is an increase in unemployment in Nigeria stressing that it is one of the major social problems affecting the growth and development of the country.

Dr. Daramola explained that to tackle unemployment, Federal Government should make agriculture more attractive by providing and making available modernised tools and also encourage youths into this direction.

“Agric – business should be exciting, creative and innovative enough to stir and spur the interests of youths.

“Government should establish more farm settlements and employ capable hands that would produce different commodities for use as raw materials,” he pointed.