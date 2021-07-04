A medical practitioner and philanthropist based in the US, Dr Olumiyiwa Daramola, has on Saturday empowered some hundreds of underprivileged persons in Okitipupa and Irele local government areas of Ondo State with different ítems and cash worth over N50 million.

Carrying out the gesture through his Non Governmental Organisation, Dr Olumiyiwa Daramola Foundation, the philanthropist said the its meant to making his people become economically viable and self-reliant.

He also inaugurated and donated to the people bore holes he constructed in Ode Aye, Irele, Ikoya and Erinje communities.

Dr. Daramola, during the programme witnessed by traditional rulers and council chairmen from Okitipupa and Irele local governments, distributed different working tools to over 200 widows, including grinding machines, power generating sets, clothes. Some of the underprivileged who benefited from the programme received cash sum worth over N5 million for the start off small scale businesses.

The Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, commended the philanthropist for launching the empowerment programme for the benefit of the people.

The Foundation, as part of the empower programme, also registrated and paid for over 40 students for NECO Exams, while different school materials were also donated to six schools across Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency.

The healthcare section of the programme saw drugs for deworming of pupils across six primary schools in the two local governments.

Dr. Daramola donated artificial leg to 14-year-old Ebenezer Samson and also awarded him scholarship that covered his academic pursuit from secondary to university level.

School uniforms were donated by the philanthropist to four secondary schools- Comprehensive High School, Ode Irele, Akotogbo Community High School, Akotogbo, Stella Marris and Methodist Secondary schools in Okitipupa local government.

He later proceeded and had a foundation laying of the Alfred Daramola Orphanage Home in Okitipupa to serve the people of the communities.

The Chairman of Irele local government, Barr. Olusegun Ajimotokin, who also spoke at the ceremony said Irele is a strong hold of APC and urged the people to keep faith with the party and commended him for the empowerment programme.

In his address at the event, Dr. Muyiwa Daramola said the event was another milestone in his efforts to raise standard and quality of lives of the people.

He appreciated the people for their unflinching support and commitment to good governance in the state headed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Dr. Daramola said: “We are gathered again in honour of my people. I have been doing this even when I never planned to venture into politics. In my past empowerment programmes, several families were established and uplifted economically.

“Today’s programme marked another step in the direction of enhancing the living standards in Ikale communities. I charge all the new set of beneficiaries of the programme to make judicious use of the items to grow their economic fortunes and values.”

The Director General of the Foundation, Hon Afolabi Iwalewa, said the decision to empower the people was borne out of his principal’s desire to contribute more to the development of his people, stressing that the people must be living well and enjoy dividends of democracy.

Hon. Iwalewa, who is also a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, solicited the support of his people for the All Progressives Congress-led government, saying “we can never disappoint you. I, therefore, urge you to shun rumour mongering, blackmails, pull him down syndrome and bitterness against one another. Opposition party has no place to operate in Ikaleland.”