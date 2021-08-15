Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola, one of the leading aspirants for the forthcoming Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency, Ondo State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the wife of the State governor, Chief (Mrs). Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on her installation as the Ada Owere 1 on Saturday in Owerri, Imo State.

He noted that Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu worked hard to qualify for the exorted traditional chieftaincy title.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Sunday by Dr. Daramola

Commenting on the antecedent of the state First Lady, Dr. Daramola said: “Her Excellency, till moment, transforms women, youths and girl-child and this has gone viral that informed her installation as the ADA OWERE 1 of Imo land.

“She’s an indispensable companion towards better life for female child both young and old. I pray that God will continue to order her footsteps as receives her staff of office and reigns as Ada Owere 1.”

Dr. Daramola, who donated an artificial leg and gave scholarship award to an indigent secondary School at Irele Local Government Area, appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his performance in the state.