A Philanthropist and USA based Medical Doctor, Dr Muyiwa Daramola has described the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu as an inspiration to women, Youths and leaders.

Dr Muyiwa Daramola said this while congratulating the first lady on the occasion of her 68th birthday.

Mrs. Betty Akeredolu who attained this new age on July 20 is the Founder and President of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) a platform she has used to help women manage breast cancer with hundreds of survivors.

He said, ”we are grateful to God for given Ondo State people a wonderful Woman in Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu.

“Our daughters are inspired by your groundbreaking BEMORE programme.”

“On this occasion of your birthday, I wish You long life in good health. Happy Birthday Ma.”