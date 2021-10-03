Dr. Abiola Oshodi, the Canada based, Owo born Medical expert has celebrated his 5Oth birthday anniversary today, 2nd October.

The birthday gig was marked in his home in Canada.

The celebrant was full of praise to God Almighty for being on his side over years up till now.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi is a philanthropist who doles out financial assistance and patronage to the less privileged in his Owo Community.

He has provided fund benefits to students of secondary school age back home in Owo and he does this regularly in his bid to give back to the Society he grew up as his own medium of weighing in on the community development of his people.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi was supported by his delectable wife and lovely children to cut his 50th birthday cake.

In his remark on the sidelines of the celebration, Dr. Oshodi said he was grateful to God Almighty who has shown him love and has showered him with unceasing grace from his cradle. He noted that he can’t thank God enough for his safety, love and benefit over his life and that of his family.

See more photos: