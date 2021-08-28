Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation and Owo Local Government Football Council have concluded plans to hold the grand finale of Dr Abiola Oshodi football competion 2021 on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The match, which will hold at Owo Community Stadium, Owo, Ondo State, is part of the programme of the Canada-based medical doctor in empowering youths in Owo kingdom.

Expected at the event is Chief (Hon) Samuel Adegbegi, chairman, Owo local government council, as special Guest of Honour. The Chairman of the day is Engr. Dr S. A Alagha and Royal father of the day is His Imperial Majesty Oba Ajibade Gbedegesin Ogunoye lll, Olowo of Owo Kingdom.

Through the Foundation,

Dr. Abiola Oshodi, a psychiatry specialist, had awarded schorlarship to some students in post primary and tertiary institutions in the town.

He also helped renovate and rebuild some dilapidated structures in public schools in the local government area.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation was founded basicly to help the underprivileged youths to achieve their educational dreams.

In his contribution to stemming food Insecurity in the country, he established Triple A and T Integrated Farms, a mechanised farm in Owo Local Government Area of the state where different crops and animals are being grown and reared respectively.