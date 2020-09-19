.. Akeredolu rescues us from Political marginalisation- Ayede-Ogbese people

In continuation of the community entry for the registration of market women initiated by the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, she today took the exercise to the Agagu market in Akure and Ogbese market in Akure North Local Government where she enjoined them not to take it for granted in the guise of not being an APC member.

Addressing the market women and men, the Ondo First Lady noted that Akeredolu government was for all, without discrimination in sharing of developmental benefits; saying that market women played inestimable roles in the economy situation of any society and should be given adequate recognition and support.

She noted that all her initiatives like BEMORE, SOLAYO, FOWOSO, and the recently launched Ondowidows’care had covered all the residents of the state with no one being denied based on party affiliation.

Mrs Akeredolu explained that the online registration of market women, widows and non-indigenes was aimed at connecting digital technology with development as the best strategy to ensure that dividends of governance reached intended beneficiaries.

She noted that, henceforth, there wouldn’t be complaints of diversion or shortchanging of intended beneficiaries by intermediaries, as they would be contacted directly using the database provided online.



“I want to support the claim that AKETI is for everyone; You can see how he has spread all the infrastructural developments, all the humanitarian services across the local government. If you no get water, you go get road, if you no get road, you go get school etc. I want to assure you that truly this Government is for everybody. In my own initiatives, the BEMORE, SOLAYO, Ondowidows’care, etc, you can see that there’s no discrimination”, she stated.

The Ondo First Lady told the market women that Governor Akeredolu focused on infrastructural development in his first tenure, having met the state in a comatose condition with several months of unpaid Workers’ salaries, and had now laid the foundation for industrialisation in order to provide jobs for the teeming youths.

“I’m pleading with you to be patient; your children are the one that would work in the Ore industrial hub, employment is not appointment, civil service has limited space, it’s when you industrialise the state that job go dey and Aketi has laid the foundation, therefore he has to finish it”. She said.

“Do not say you are a PDP and will not register, if you don’t register you dey do yourself because AKETI na governor of everybody. Open your heart, election is not fight, we want to put Ondo State on a higher level developmentally, educationally, industrially etc”, she pleaded.

Also addressing the market women, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Market, Mrs Adenike Olawoye, thanked them for their previous support for the governor in 2016 election, noting that they contributed immensely to his victory.

She described them as good mothers while urging them to also back the reelection bid of Governor Akeredolu. She appealed to them not to be deceived by the opponents while reminding them of the micro credit loans he had been releasing for them, including the new initiative of the wife of the governor where market women were being registered for interventions.

The SSA on Women Affairs, Mrs Toyin Akinmoyo, said Governor Akeredolu’s projects were seen and touchable and appealed to them to support continuation, while the SSA on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, informed them that Akeredolu had increased the mother and child hospitals to seven, the renovation and construction of schools, and so many empowerment initiatives for women and girls by the wife of the governor, including SOLAYO Birth kits, widows’ palliatives among others.

At Ogbese where Mrs Akeredolu was received by the Regent of Alayede-Ogbese, Princess Catherine Olubukola Akinyede in the Palace, the community lauded Governor Akeredolu for rescuing them from long-time political marginalisation by making their son the chairman of Akure North Local Government for the first time.

The Odopetu of Ayede-Ogbese who spoke on behalf of the community, High Chief Oladimeji Abitogun also gave kudos to the governor for the Kamomi AKETI initiative which they benefited from, and used the opportunity to plead with the governor for more interventions like modern market structure and electricity connection.

The market women in Akure was led by their executives under the Erelu-Iyaloja of Akure-kingdom, Chief Mrs Adefunmilayo Adegeye, the APC Iyaloja-General, Erelu Funke Adu, Chief Mrs Kofowolola, the Olokoju of Akureland.

Other executives in attendance are the head of Alapate, the Babaloja of Akure, Iyalaje of Akure ,Chief Mrs Johnbull, the Iyaloja Maronu,the Babaloja Ilisa , the Iyaloja Isinkan Chief Mrs Bolarin, the Iyaloja Ijoka C,hief Mrs Adebayo Folasade, the Iyaloja Odokoyi, Chief Mrs Olawumi, the Iyaloja Alawoye, Chief Mrs Oladunrin Adedun, the Erelu of Isinigbo, Alhaja Idera , the Iyalaje of Ipinsa, and Secretary of Iyalaje/Iyaloja of Akureland.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi