Donald Trump, 74, and his wife Melania, 50, are self-isolating after receiving their positive result.

In a tweet, the president said: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Mr Trump, 74, earlier said he and the first lady, 50, were self-isolating after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive.

Ms Hicks, 31, who serves as a counsellor to the president, reportedly tested positive for the disease on Thursday, the day after she travelled with the president to a rally.

She has travelled with the president a number of times during the past week, including on presidential helicopter Marine One, and on Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

The positive tests come as the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate in the US, even as Mr Trump has tried to downplay the threat of the disease.

