HONORARY AWARD: ONDO LAWMAKERS CONGRATULATE GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU .

Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN as he bagged the award of Dr of Law.

Governor Akeredolu on Saturday 4th of December, 2021 in the ancient town of Oyo bagged the Honorary Degree of the Doctor of Law of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

In a statement by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David, on behalf of Ondo state House Assembly and the management, observed that it was yet another feather added to the cap of Mr Governor.

The Speaker added “Mr Governor, you have proven to the entire world that you are God’s annointed as you have left your footprints in virtually every sector of human life”

” The entire global community will continue to remember you for your good work”

Speaking through the Speaker, the Lawmakers expressed delight in the developmental instinct of Mr Governor, a feat that has turned around the fortune of Ondo State in the global community.

They expressed delight in being a fellow to Mr Governor in his development strides in Ondo State.

While congratulating the Governor on the hard earned glory, the Lawmakers pledged readiness to continually be a jolly good fellow in the dispensation of democracy dividends to the people.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

4th December,2021.