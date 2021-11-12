Press Release

DISCLAIMER: Cloned Facebook Account of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Our attention has been drawn to the existence of a fraudulent and cloned Facebook profile account opened with a name similar to the wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Fake

We wish to inform all members of the public, particularly members of the social media community, to beware of this fraudulent Facebook account. It was recently opened and it has less than a hundred friends.

Fake

It is a CLONED FACEBOOK ACCOUNT meant to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

We advise all members of the public to desist from interacting or transacting business with the owner of the impostor account.

Signed

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA Media, WoG

12/11/21