DIRGE TO ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU SAN BY PASTOR OLUFEMI AGAGU

THE INEVITABILITY OF DEATH.

DEATH IS AN APPOINTMENT THAT EVERYONE WILL KEEP SOME DAY. THIS IS ONE THING THAT IS COMMON TO BOTH THE RICH AND THE POOR, THE YOUNG AND THE OLD, THE RIGHTEOUS AND THE UNRIGHTEOUS.

IT’S INEVITABLE AND JUST LIKE THE DAY OF RAPTURE, IT’S ONLY IN THE POWER OF GOD TO DETERMINE WHEN. ALL OF THESE CONFIRM THE SOVEREIGN POWER OF GOD. HE DOES AS HE PLEASES AND NO ONE CAN QUESTION HIM.

GOD MAY ALSO CALL THE RIGHTEOUS TO AVERT AN IMPENDING CALAMITY.

IS 57:1-2 SAYS ” THE RIGHTEOUS MAN PERISHED AND NO ONE LAYS IT TO HEART AND THE MERCIFUL MEN ARE TAKEN AWAY FROM THE EVIL TO COME.

HE SHALL ENTER INTO PEACE; THEY REST IN THEIR BEDS EACH WALKING IN HIS UPRIGHTNESS. “

WHATEVER THE CIRCUMSTANCE, SOONER OR LATER, DEATH IS ONE APPOINTMENT EVERYONE WILL KEEP.

IT’S HOWEVER VERY PAINFUL WHEN A LOVED ONE DIES. NOBODY PRAYS TO LOSE A LOVED ONE. NO WONDER ,THE DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED IMMEDIATE PAST GOVERNOR, LEADER AND FRIEND HAS DEALT A DEVASTATING BLOW ON ALL OF US WHO WERE CLOSE TO HIM.

BY THIS SINGULAR INCIDENT, ONDO STATE AND INDEED THE SOUTH WEST, HAVE LOST A CONSUMMATE ADMINISTRATOR, A FEARLESS LEADER, A DEFENDER AND A MOTIVATOR.

THE LEGAL PROFESSION HAS LOST ONE OF IT’S BEST.

ALSO, NIGERIA HAS LOST A GREAT NATIONALIST AND A TRUE NIGERIAN IN EVERY SENSE OF IT.

THIS IS CERTAINLY A GREAT LOSS THAT IS MOST IRREPARABLE AND UNFORGETTABLE.

ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU WAS A VERY COURAGEOUS MAN, FULL OF ENERGY, VOCIFEROUS ON NATIONAL ISSUES, SAGACIOUS, TRUSTING AND TRUSTWORTHY. YOU CAN NEVER BE IN DOUBT AS TO WHAT HIS OPINION WAS ON ANY MATTER. HE SPOKE LOUDLY ON RESTRUCTURING OF NIGERIA AND HOW BEST TO SECURE THE NATION. HE WAS READY TO TREAD WHERE ANGELS FEARED TO TREAD. DESERVEDLY, HE WAS REWARDED WITH THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE SOUTH WEST GOVERNOR’S FORUM AND ALSO THE SOUTHERN GOVERNOR’S FORUM.

HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED PARTICULARLY FOR HIS GIANT STRIDES IN INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT, AS THE GENERALISIMO OF THE AMOTEKUN CORPS, HIS INDELIBLE SERVICE TO THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION, HIS CHARACTERISTIC EBULLIENCE AND HIS LOVE GENERALLY FOR THE THINGS OF GOD. HE WAS A MAN OF GREAT ACCOMPLISHMENTS AS A LEGAL PRACTITIONER, POLITICAL ACTOR AND IN THE CHURCH OF GOD.

HE WAS VERY GENEROUS. I PERSONALLY BENEFITED FROM HIS BENEVOLENCE. IT’S EVEN AN UNDERSTATEMENT TO SAY HE EXTENDED SO MUCH RESPECT AND COURTESY TO ME SINCE WE FORGED POLITICAL ALLIANCE IN 2015. HIS ATTITUDE TOWARDS ME MADE MY RETURN TO THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF ONDO STATE WORTHWHILE. HE WAS ALWAYS RECEPTIVE TO SELFLESS AND CONSTRUCTIVE IDEAS. HE WAS A VERY COMPASSIONATE MAN. HIS HANDLING OF THE VERY UNFORTUNATE OWO MASSACRE WAS MASTERLY AND LEGENDARY.

WE HAVE ALL LOST AN ICON, A COLLOSUS AND A GREAT NATIONALIST.

WE ARE, HOWEVER, CONSOLED BY THE FACT THAT HE LEFT BEHIND INDELIBLE MARKS AND UNDENIABLE LEGACIES.

BEYOND OUR GRIEF AND EMOTIONS, THE GREATEST TRIBUTE WE CAN ACCORD THIS ICON AS HE HAS GONE TO HIS CREATOR IS TO CELEBRATE HIS VERY IMPACTFUL LIFE. WE MUST ALSO EMULATE THE EXEMPLARY CHARACTER, VIRTUES, LEADERSHIP AND INDELIBLE LEGACIES HE BEQUEATHED TO MANKIND.

MAY THE LORD CONSOLE HIS FAMILY, FRIENDS AND ASSOCIATES.

MAY HE GIVE THEM BEAUTY FOR ASHES, OIL OF JOY FOR MOURNING AND GARMENTS OF PRAISE FOR THE SPIRIT OF HEAVINESS.

ADIEU ARAKUNRIN !

ADIEU AKETI !!

ADIEU MR GOVERNOR !!!

OLUFEMI AGAGU FNIVS

COMMISSIONER FOR EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.