Digital Skills and Gender Economic Inclusion, Being the Address given by Her Excellency, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo State, at the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, at UN Building, New York, USA, on Thursday 9th March 2023.

I feel delighted and honoured to be asked to speak on this topic, Digital Skills, and Gender Economic Inclusion. It is indeed a topic that is close to my heart given that it is in line with one of the initiatives that I am fiercely promoting and committed to, as the First Lady of Ondo State named BEMORE SUMMER BOOTCAMP 4 GIRLS NAIJA.

My works as First Lady have attracted several appellations from citizens, back home. The labels, of course, are illustrative of both my governmental and non-governmental interventions.

Of these by-names, ‘Digital Mama’ came readily to mind because it speaks more to what has been done to encourage digital literacy among the womenfolk especially young secondary school girls and the work in hand.

I have always been persuaded that digital skills represent the contemporary compass that one needs to successfully sail through the emerging world, because the skills give its bearer a wholesale advantage, far beyond routinal content creation and sharing.

Through digital literacy, global and instant collaborations are at the tips of the fingers; just as higher bargaining powers are within reach. The skills help to catch up in the rapidly changing world to be technologically relevant and be economically viable.

As state actors, we make deliberate efforts to encourage digital literacy among women, particularly the disadvantaged at the grassroots towards achieving economic viability. We have repeatedly experimented with various pro-female projects, and most of them yielded amazing results.

The story of BeMore Summer Bootcamp 4 Girls Naija, a programme of BeMore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, the annual, all-girls, two-week summer boot camp training in ICT and Solar Technology for Nigerian secondary school girls, an evidence-based promoter of STEM, is an amazing narrative with impressive results.

We set out in 2017 with a VISION to build future female technology leaders and with a MISSION to bridge the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics plus Entrepreneurship (STEM+E). Whereas the OBJECTIVE is to equip the girl child with the knowledge in technology with focus in ICT and Solar Technology along other life enhancing skills to facilitate competitiveness of girls in the global knowledge economy. So far, over 3,300 girls have gone through our programme, including those with hearing impairment. Not only did Bemore girls became digitally literate after camp, increasing number of girls are registered into STEM courses in Nigerian universities, with some becoming young business owners and award-winning young leaders, who are ready to take on challenges in their domains.

One of the challenges a group of BEMORE girls identified was unstructured birth registration nationwide. TEAM BELIEVE (5 BEMORE Girls from Batches 2017 & 2018) built Nigerian first birth registration application- BCReg in 2019. BEMORE Girls are increasingly demonstrating that digital skills are gender neutral. They have also put a lie to the supposition that technological competencies are the exclusive preserve of the male gender.

This is a resounding testimony to the fact that being intentional with gender mainstreaming in technological innovation among secondary school girls is in fact the strategy we need to achieve equity in the digital space to bridge the gender gap and consequently translate the skills to wealth as in the case of BEMORE experience.

I therefore invite the development partners and other stakeholders in the digital space to invest in the new found bundle of youthful resource we discovered through BEMORE, which if maximized, will improve the economic worth of young Nigerian women on all counts.

