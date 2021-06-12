Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the people of the state to refrain from actions and utterances that can hurt the unity of the country.

Governor Akeredolu says the nation cannot afford to undermine the huge sacrifices it has made to come this far, having nurtured Democracy since the dawn of May 29, 1999, with dedication and commitment to the growth of the nation and development of her people.

“We toed a fitful path to today’s democracy. Our sacrifices and experiences have proven that this democracy is for the greater good of the people. We must continue, against all odds, to nurture it to perfection.

“Undoubtedly, we have our challenges as a country, which, of course, have put our people on edge recently. We must nonetheless understand that the only way to help our hitches is to address it without coloration or sentiment.

“We must not give credence to the calculated acts of divisive elements who are determined to instigate Nigerians against one another. Our unity is our strength. Let us promote Unity, Peace and Love.”

Governor Akeredolu assures of his administration’s commitment to continue to deliver dividends of good governance to the people in the nooks and crannies of the state.

While reiterating his determination to continue to make the welfare of the people a priority, the Governor says more life- impacting projects will be done in this second term.

He appreciates the people of the State for their support, noting that their cooperation contributed largely to the modest achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years and few months.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 11, 2021.