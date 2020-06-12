The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day.

Undoubtedly, the declaration of June 12 as the Nigeria’s Democracy Day by the APC-led Federal Government, has further cemented the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuine democratic.

President Buhari displayed political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

In the annals of our nation’s political trajectory, June 12 would remain a historic day. This undisputed fact, which President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, is a testament of our party’s appreciation on the huge significance of the day.

Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, with a view to entrenching its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)