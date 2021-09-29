The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom and the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun have approved the closure of all markets in Akure Kingdom on Friday 1st October, 2021.

The closure of all markets in Akure by His Majesty is in honour of Honourable Isaac Adedayo Omolafe who until his death was the member representing the good people of Akure North and South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. His Majesty wishes to urge all indigenes and residents of Akure to use the opportunity in paying their last respect to one of the most illustrious sons of Akure Kingdom and also remember his immediate family in their prayers. Though, the Akure Community is grieved at this moment but we are consoled with the fact and assurances that he lived a fulfilling life no matter how short. There is no iota of doubt that Hon. Adedayo Omolafe came, he saw and he conquered. His Majesty urges all Akure sons and daughters to continue to support and remember his immediate family in their prayers. His Majesty pray that God will continue to protect and be with the family he left behind.

Akure a gbe a oooo

Signed

Adeyeye Michael

Chief Press Secretary to the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom & Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas.

29th September, 2021