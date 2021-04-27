

…….sets up fund mobilization and project development support committee.

The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has started the mobilization of indigenes of Akure communities both at home and in the diaspora towards supporting the smooth take off of the FUTA Medical School and the Teaching Hospital.

Oba Aladetoyinbo who inaugurated the two committees of Mobilization/Fund Raising and Project at his palace at the weekend said the move became necessary as a way of giving maximum support to the Governing Council and Management of FUTA.

The Monarch said that the Old Akure Division which comprises of Akure South, Akure North, Idanre and Ifedore should see the project as theirs. According to Oba Aladetoyinbo, ” They are the frontline communities to this project, it is therefore expedient for them to come together and support FUTA.”

Oba Aladetoyinbo recalled how Akure community came together to procure the certificate of occupancy for the proposed site of the FUTA Teaching Hospital. “I am happy that I called you then and you responded by supporting us financially, morally and intellectually to get the job done, I am again making a clarion call to all the indigenes of Akure speaking communities as well as non-indigenes to brace up for the challenges ahead. If we started this in conjunction with FUTA, we cannot afford to relent now until the project is fully realized”, Oba Aladetoyinbo said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the central working committee of the FUTA Development Support, Dr. Olufemi Oyinsan thanked the Monarch for coming up with the initiative of mobilizing support for FUTA. He said that he cannot expect nothing less of such because of the International exposure of Oba Aladetoyinbo coupled with his transformational agenda for Akure.

Dr. Oyinsan appealed to all indigenes of Akure both at home and in the diaspora to be ready to support the project. He said there won’t be anything too small or too big to support the project as they are set to hit the ground running without delay.

Speaking further, Dr. Oyinsan said that this project will be a little bit different from the communal efforts that led to the building of Oyemekun Grammar School. He promised that records will be opened for future reference while receipts will be issued for every donations received. Let me assure you that generations to come will have access to this document and I am confident that posterity will be kind to you. He said that everyone will have the opportunity to be part of it irrespective of their financial or social status.

Speaking on behalf of the two sub committees, Chief Olu Falae , former Secretary to the Federal Government, who is the Chairman of the Mobilization and fund raising committee thanked Oba Aladetoyinbo and the entire Akure Community for the confidence reposed in him and his ability. He said , ” Though as a retiree, I am supposed to be at home but I have made up mind to continue to assist and serve my community in whatever capacity that I can as long as I have the ability to do it. ‘

He then charged the Akure people to come together and ensure that the project of supporting FUTA is achieved.

The mobilization and fund raising committee has Chief Luyi Rotimi and Prince Adebisi Adeniyi as Vice Chairman and Secretary. The Project Committee is headed by the Odopetu of Akure Kingdom, Senior High Chief (Architect) Olufemi Bello with Surveyor Sunday Ajayi and Engineer Dayo Adeleye as members.