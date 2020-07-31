The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II wishes to congratulate all Muslim faithfuls in Akure Kingdom and across the globe on the joyous celebration of this year Sallah.

It is indeed a season that teaches us to rely solely on the Almighty Allah and keep our faith in him.

Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to thank Almighty Allah for keeping us alive to witness this year Sallah amidst the ravaging covid-19 pandemic which has prevented our usual gathering at the praying ground.

Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to admonish all Muslim faithfuls to use this occasion to pray for peace and security of our land.

As followers of Holy Prophet Mohammed SAW, we must dedicate this season not to mere merriment but intense prayer for a quick end to covid-19 pandemic which had is adversely affecting the economies of the world.

However, Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to caution all politicians to play the game by the rules as we approach the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

His Majesty urge all political stakeholders to make their campaign an issue based and eschew violence.

This is indeed a season to caution our supporters to refrain from making inflammatory remarks and comments but conduct themselves in a decent manner.

Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to congratulate the Grand Imam of Akure Kingdom, Alhaji (Sheik) Abdul-Kazeem Yayi Akorede and the entire Muslim Community and wish them a happy celebration.

Let us therefore continue to pray for peace and security before, during and after the election.

Happy Eid Mubarak.

Adeyeye Michael

Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure.

July 31, 2020