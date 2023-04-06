Dayo Faduyile congratulates Jimoh Ibrahim on his Buckingham Doctoral feat

The Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, on Health, Professor Francis Adedayo Faduyile OON, has rejoiced with a distinguished Nigerian, business mogul and Senator-Elect for Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim OFR CFR, on the conferment of doctoral degree in Modern War Studies by the prestigious University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom.

In a message personally signed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain. Professor Adedayo Faduyile OON eulogized Chief Jimoh Ibrahim OFR CFR, for the courage and passion for the great academic feat.

“I am greatly elated and my joy knows no bounds as you were conferred with a doctorate degree. I have always admire your quest for standard and excellence since our paths crossed many years ago. I admire your tenacity and hardwork at all times. Bra, this is a no mean feat”.

The Professor of Pathology and Forensic Medicine further described Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, OFR CFR as reference for standard, cynosure of eyes and by far one of the biggest positive phenomenon Ikale ever had. He charged the younger generation to borrow from his example.

“You’ve always been a good example the younger generation should learn from, a great figure of attraction and one of the best human capital to have come out from the Ikale nations”. He said.