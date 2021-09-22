Today’s activities at the ongoing two-week BEMORE Summer Bootcamp for Girls Naija, featured continuation of Adobe illustrator for creative design, skills acquisition Training, solar home- lightening installation, and health talk on Breast Self Examination (BSE).

The Summer Bootcamp, an initiative of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, holding at the Public Service Training Institute, Ilara-Mokin, entered its 9th day today as participating girls were taught the elements of creative design under the Information and Communication Technology, ICT, did recharge activities by answering a set of questions in their Solar manual on all they’ve learnt so far about renewable energy.

The ASHDAM Solar energy team taught them how to install solar home-lightening kit, a device with three bulbs that would be given to every participant at the end of the Programme.

Under ICT training, which, along with Solar Technology, is the primary objective of the Programme, they used Adobe illustrator to design information cards, symbols, logo, among others.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, with the support of a breast cancer awareness Advocate, Funmilola Akeremale, handled the breast health awareness session.

The duo, introduced Breast Self Examination to the girls, taught them how to conduct it at home once in a month, and also implored them to take the message to their mothers for early detection of the killer cancer disease.

The SSA Gender explained to them the essence of breast in woman’s body. According to her, as beautiful as this body part is, it also poses health problem; hence, the need for them to be aware right from tender age.

She emphasised on the importance of conducting BSE on monthly basis, noting that early detection and presentation is the way to surviving breast cancer. The girls were taught the process of breast self examination in a fun-way, through the popular SEKEM dance, an awareness strategy devised by Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN.

Today’s activities also captured baking of cake, bridal Make-up Training and tying of headgear. Skills acquisition falls under the secondary objective of the Summer Bootcamp, aimed at equipping the girls with some life-enhancing skills to become young entrepreneurs while still schooling.

The routinal early morning fitness exercise, dance training, and Taekwondo weren’t left out of today’s activities; while they rounded up with rehearsal of songs to be presented at the opening ceremony.