As Monday September 20th, 2021, makes the 8th day of the two-week long Bemore Summer Bootcamp, initiative of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, participants have advanced in their knowledge of entrepreneurship and other life-enhancing skills.

The girls who, in the previous week, had commenced lessons in skills acquisition, learned, today, the process and ingredients involved in liquid soap-making, hand sanitizer and disinfectant as part of the entrepreneurial engagements in the Boot Camp, conducted by the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) team.

The participants, on arrival at the Public Service Training Institute, PSTI, Ilara-mokin, in Ifedore Local Government, training ground for the fourth edition of Bemore Ondo Summer Boot Camp, started the soap-making lesson.

Earlier, the girls had commenced the day with the routinal early morning physical exercises and Taekwondo training to keep physically fit, mentally alert and set the tone for the day’s subsequent activities.

Earlier, Bemore girls were exposed to the techniques involved in solar pannel connection and proper solar installation. The ASHDAM team took the girls through the various stages involved in both connection and installation of solar in tune with the part of the primary objectives of the scheme that participants should become proficient in Solar technology.

The girls concluded the day’s activities by

participating in the various life-enhancing skills which, in the words of the founder, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu constitute the secondary objectives of the Bemore Summer Boot Camp.

Part of these skills are wig-making, bead-making, tailoring, bag-making and Arts. The girls were grouped according to individual’s preference, fulfilling part of the scheme’s objectives to train participants on becoming skilled in at least one vocational skill.

Other objectives of the Bemore Empowered Initiative include training participants on gaining the requisite knowledge in health and advocacy skills to enable them become health advocates in their respective communities, making them proficient in computer appreciation, creative designing and elementary programming.

Story by Media Team, Office of Ondo State First Lady.