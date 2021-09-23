It was all fun, today, at Elizade University Sports Ground, Ilara-mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, as spectators were treated to a friendly football match between Bemore girls and Sunshine Queens, otherwise called ‘Betty babes’.

The football match was essentially organised by the coaches of Sunshine Queens to expose the amateurish Bemore girls to female soccer so that those with talents could be discovered and the ones who wish to become professional football players can get the right motivation.

Played for 30 minutes in the presence of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the knotty match which ended with a draw recorded three goals throughout the play. While one of the two goals scored by the Betty Babes was cancelled, Bemore girls made it own single goal through a penalty kick, so that the match ended without a winner.

Earlier, Bemore girls did attend the skills acquisition classes for which they’re differently grouped into Arts,

bag- making, wig making, make-up, head-gear, etc, depending on individual’s preference.

The skills acquisition classes, which is in tune with the goal to train the participants on becoming skilled in at least one of the vocational skills, is aimed at encouraging enterpreneurship, self-employment, creating wealth and employment opportunities, crime reduction among other

benefits.

On arrival at the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), training ground for Bemore participants, the girls had continued with the Information Communication Technology (ICT) class, learning Scratch Application, a programming language and an online community where children can program and share interactive media such as stories, games, and animation with people from all over the world.

Meanwhile, the former Council Chairperson of Okitipupa Local Government, Major Morenike Alaka, paid a visit to the camp and encouraged Bemore girls to take the opportunity offered them by the First Lady seriously so that they can become better persons in the nearest future.

Her words, “It feels good to be in your midst today. I am very happy for all of you. You’re very lucky to be here and I want to encourage you all not to take this opportunity for granted. Concentrate on your training in the course of this boot camp so that you can become better persons in the nearest future.”

Bassey Obeten, the Technical Head of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation, addressed the Bemore girls on the need to prepare adequately for the examinations they would write on the camp’s 12th day, noting that there are prizes for the first three best results. The prizes will be given as part of the activities lined up for the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of Ondo 2021 Summer Boot Camp.

The girls who started the day with routinal morning physical exercises to be physically fit and mentally alert rounded off with musical rehearsal and talents show which Bemore Founder and Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, also witnessed.