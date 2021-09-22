Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and initiator of Bemore Empowered Initiative, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been commended for her efforts in training the girl child and giving them the right exposure.

The laudation was given by the convener of Africa’s Redemption Initiative, Comrade Razaq Obe, today, when he visited the Bemore camp to share first-hand experience with the girls, saying with the training acquired during the two-week summer boot camp, the girls can think and dream more.

The Ilara-mokin born former Chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, who said he has been hearing of the annual summer boot camp that his local government has hosting in the last five years, said he decided to visit and see things for himself.

Obe lauded the initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, saying it was indeed clear that she is not a rabble-rouser or a sabre rattler, but someone who is deeply, genuinely concerned about the lot of the girl-child and is taking steps to achieve what is called parity of the sexes, which is the first condition of progress in current civilization.

According to him, there is no environment in the world where the seed of civilization has grown that there would not be equality between the two sexes.

“It is only where we have a primitive system that you will see women being relegated, as you have seen now in Afghanistan where the Taliban is trying to put women under. What we are saying here is important in the sense that these children are getting what they probably would not have gotten through any other means. Exposure matters and exposure puts something in someone that over time will change the way they think and what they aspire to become”, he added.

Also visiting the girls were members of the foundation for wives of Ondo state officials and female political appointees who appreciated the effort and initiative of Arabinrin and encouraged the girls to work hard and change the narrative of the average girl child in Africa.

Activities of today started with the usual early morning routine fitness program, the girls continued their lessons on Taekwondo, for self defense against sexual violence, after which they had their fruits and breakfast before proceeding to the PSTI for their daily activities.

The first lecture of the day was leadership and public speaking by Mrs Pamela Elekwachi, she taught the girls about styles of leadership, and effective leadership citing example of female leaders in different sphere of the society in the highly interactive session.

Girls had continuation of their previous class on creative design in their ICT session. They were able to design greeting cards with their newly acquired skills in adobe. Facilitators started them scratch programming. Scratch 3.0 to create games, animations, interactive stories, and more.

At the beginning of the Solar class, the Bemore girls were guided to solder solar cells.

To evaluate the girls’ assimilation, the solar facilitators refreshed topics from previous classes. Participants made presentations on different topics such as climate change, solar oven, solar installation, energy management and building of solar cells.

Other activities included skill acquisition training such as baking, tying of head-gear and make up.