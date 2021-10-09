African Nations are advice to organize skill acquisition programmes for her citizens to experience low crime practices.

This call was made by a United States based medical researcher and Founder, Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation, Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola, shortly after the conclusion of the Ondo State edition of the BEMORE Skills Acquisition programme in Akure, Nigeria.

Dr. Daramola appreciates the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabirin Betty Akeredolu – Anyanwu on her sincere towards empowering Nigerian youths.

He pointed that Nations in Africa should copy the Ondo State First Lady’s model of skills acquisition programmes to fight crime and poor economy.

He said, “Instead of engaging in crime, the money acquired by the citizens from empowerment through skill acquisition can be used to promote peace in such nations. Also, the skill acquired

by the citizens who were indulging in crime before can be used to convert those who are still partakers in such bad practice.”

He stressed that many governments are still finding it difficult to provide jobs for the citizens because the citizens are lacking important skills they need.

“There will be a lot of jobs generated for the citizens of every country if the citizens are

well equipped with skills. This is why it is necessary for government to organize skill acquisition programme like the BEMORE initiative for the masses as this will go a long way in providing jobs for others.

“Someone who is well equipped on solar electric installation can train her fellow citizens. When these citizens ‘mature’ in such field, they start earning from the skill they acquired from their

master. This is how the newly trained in that field will train other persons, and employment generation keeps on growing in such circle,” he said.

He encouraged the participants at the just concluded programme to use the opportunity to be agents on change in their communities.

