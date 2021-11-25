Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been decorated as the Grand Patron of Cross Creek Golf Club, Ilado, Akure.

The founder of the Golf Club, Shola Abidakun, said the Governor’s decoration as the Grand Patron was in appreciation of his passion for the development of sports in the state.

Decorating the Governor in his office on Wednesday, Abidakun, who led other prominent members of the Club to the Governor’s Office, explained that the Golf Course which was set up in Ilado community in Akure North Local Government Area, and less than 20 minutes drive from the state capital, would develop the people mentally and economically.

He noted that it is a smart Golf Course of about nine holes, adding that a Governor’s Cup competition will soon be held to further honour the Governor.

“The impact of this Golf course is going to be huge. By the time we do captains inauguration, you will be surprised the number of golfers that will be here. The effect is that hotels will be filled up because many people will be identifying with the state. At the end of the day, many property and industries will be built,” he said.

The founder particularly applauded the Governor for his giant strides in the governance of the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural and industrial development, adding that Ondo state has now become one of the foremost producers of cocoa in the country.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu commended the founder of the Golf Course for bringing the club to the state, saying the development would further boost the socioeconomic activities of the state which would in turn create more jobs.

While noting that sound mind only resides in a sound body, the Governor said exercise including golf playing is very important to keep a healthy life.

He disclosed that the road linking the Cross Creek Golf Club, Ilado, Igbatoro Road, would soon be reconstructed to further ensure better access and improve the infrastructural development of the area.

The Governor charged the Club to also look at the possibility of managing the 18-hole Idanre Golf Course for better result, just as he promised to partner with the founder to do more.

Akeredolu revealed that his administration would continue to pursue its various industrial and agricultural projects to boost non-oil revenue in the state.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 24, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael