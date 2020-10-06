The trouble of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) was further compounded on Monday, as hundreds of its members defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the State capital. The defectors were lead by the chairman of the ZLP in Ondo East Local Government area, Hon. Olamigoke Busayo, who resigned from the ZLP yesterday.

Hon. Olamigoke, popularly called Bullet by his followers, lead several ward chairmen, ward Youth, and women leaders to the APC secretariat along Oyemekun Road, Akure.

Receiving the new entrants into APC, State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, said the ZLP fortune has crumbled with the collapse of its structure in Ondo East. Describing the former ZLP chairman as notable politician and viable asset to any political party, Adetimehin challenged them to go to their wards and shine.

“We dont discriminate in APC. You efforts and commitment to the party, particularly now that we are going into an election, will stand you out for recognition”, the State chairman explained.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Hon. Busayo Olamigoke, said they were moved by the achievements of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in less than four years, and the crave to belong to the mainstream of Ondo State politics. The event was witnessed by the member representing Ondo East in the State House of Assembly, Hon Oladiji Landmark Olamide, Chairman of Ondo East local government, Hon Akinkuotu Wale Little, Apc Ondo East Party Chairman Hon Fedrick Otemuyiwa, a political leader from the Ondo Federal Constituency, Chief Olabisi Johnson, among others.

Alex Kalejaye,

Publicity Secretary,

Ondo APC

5th October, 2020