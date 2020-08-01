…appeals to Ekiti residents to adhere to safety protocols

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has been cleared of the Coronavirus infection, after undergoing treatment and repeated tests

Dr. Fayemi who had been in isolation for the past 11 days, expressed his unreserved joy over the news, thanked the State COVID19 medical team, family and well wishers for their prayers and support.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic,” the governor said on his official Twitter account.

The governor however appealed to Ekiti residents to continue to observe safety measures against the pandemic, warning that failure to comply may lead to increased community spread of the virus.

According to the Ekiti COVID-19 Update Report as at August 1, 2020, there are 132 confirmed cases, 75 active, 55 discharged, and two deaths in the State.