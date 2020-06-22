Nothing will stop Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, from protecting and preserving the residents of the state amid the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the governor will continue to mobilise and invigorate his energy and resources to ensure the safety of the residents.

Addressing the press on Monday, June 22, 2020, on the latest spike in the spread of the Coronavirus in the state at the Government House at Alagbaka, Akure, Akeredolu expressed worry over the rise in the new cases of pandemic.

According to him, the situation of the spread of the virus in Ondo State has reached a state of emergency.

He said between last Monday and yesterday June 21, the state has recorded a total of 80 new cases.

As of today, Ondo State has recorded 154 confirmed cases, making the deadly spread a state wide.

Giving the breakdown of Coronavirus situation in Ondo State, Akeredolu said a total of 1052 cases were reported; 1257 samples collected and no fewer than 154 cases were confirmed.

Of the figure, total active cases on admission are 71 and total number of deaths are 18, while 47 have been discharged.

Based on the disturbing spread of the virus within communities and within the state from persons to persons, Governor Akeredolu reiterated his earlier call to the people of the state to take the very simple but necessary action of self-protection by obeying and practising the basic national prevention and control protocols.

He said: “The point must be made again that what this spike is also showing us is the embarrassing fact that many people still do not believe that the virus exists, talk more of making conscious effort at prevention.

“Regrettably, our investigations and other unpalatable experiences still show apathy, disdain and neglect to the reality of COVID-19. Such attitude can only mean a neglect for the safety of our lives and those of our loved ones.”

Akeredolu, however, decried a situation whereby a few dishonest people attributed the campaigns by the government as an avenue to attract financial favour from the Federal Government.

He said: ‘Others have decided to wallow in self-denial by simply ignoring all conversations about COVID-19.

“According to them, they have not seen individuals infected and have not seen the corpses of deceased victims. They simply reject the safety measures and perceive the pressures of the restrictions and other precautionary protocols as too tedious.”