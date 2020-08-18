The 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination has commenced in all the secondary schools in Ondo State with COVID-19 safety protocols strictly observed by school staff, WAEC ad-hoc staff and the Candidates

While monitoring the conduct of the examination as well as level of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Mr Femi Agagu accompanied by the permanent secretary Rev Akin Asaniyan said the measures put in place by the schools were encouraging especially the arrangement of lockers in observance of 2 by 2 metres apart, placement of wash hand materials at strategic locations, use of infered thermometer and use of facemasks.

Expressing satisfactions with the atmosphere of. the schools, the Commissioner said the examination started smoothly in the state without any hitch, noting that it is an indication that COVID-19 pandemic will soon be conquered.

According to the Agagu there was no trace of examination malpractices in the schools he visited so far and reports emanating from various teams monitoring the examination across the state show that the Candidates abide by the ethics of the examination. “we are receiving reports from other monitoring teams and the behaviors have been very encouraging.”

Answering questions on when other classes will resume, the Commissioner said plans were on to ensure safety resumption of Jss3 class before other Classes.

Principals of Schools who spoke with newsmen said they have put in place proper arrangements to ensure seamless examinations in their respective schools.

Schools visited by the Commissioner and other Officials of the. Ministry to monitor core mathematics (subject) examination were African Church Comprehensive High School Alagbaka Akure, Mummy’s place Akure, Ejioba High school Oba-ile, Oyemekun Grammar school Akure, St Louis Grammar school Akure and St Peters Unity Secondary School, Akure.