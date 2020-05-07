In its bid to complement the government’s efforts at helping citizens to stay well and maintain hygiene necessary to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in this period, the Unilever PLC has donated hygiene products worth over 6 Million Naira to the Ondo State Government.

Among the products donated are; Pears Moisturizing Cream: Sunlight Bar Soap, Lifebuoy Soap 60g, Lifebuoy Soap 110g, Lux Soap, Lux Valvet Touch 75g, Sunlight 400g and Close Up Breeze.

The items were received by the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The Governor appreciated the company and reiterated the determination of his administration at ensuring that the best of healthcare is provided for the people of the state.