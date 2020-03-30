Ondo State News

COVID-19: UBA donates N28m to Ondo State Government

ondoevents 48 mins ago
As part of its contributions to the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), through the UBA Foundation, has donated the sum of N28,500,000 Million to the Ondo State Government.

Presenting the cheque to the Governor at the Governor’s office on Monday, the Regional Head of the bank, Mr. Olurotimi Obagaye, said it is hoped that the donation will go a long way in helping the State in the fight against covid-19, while praying to the almighty God to have mercy on the world.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu thanked the UBA Foundation and Tony Elemelu for the generous donation.

The Governor said the UBA has done well for the country and Africa at large with the large sum of money donated, which is being shared among states.

