In furtherance of the commitment of the Ondo state government to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures, the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology pastor Femi Agagu has again led a team of Officers to assess level of compliance in schools

Speaking with Newsmen after inspecting the safety measures put in place by some schools visited, the Commissioner said there have been substantial improvement In what was observed on Monday compared to Thursday.

Agagu said, he decided to revisit some schools, having observed that their level of compliance was low at the initial visit . “we were not impressed with some schools on Monday but today things are better “

The Commissioner said the monitoring is a continuous exercise noting that JSS3 students would soon resume classes and there would be need to monitor the schools’ COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure compliance.

Answering questions on the sustainability of the TV and Radio Education Broadcast after the resumption of some Students, the Commissioner said the programme would be reviewed and if there is need to sustain it, it will be sustained.

Speaking to Newsmen, the Principal of comprehensive

H/S Ilara-mokin Alhaji Tajudeen Gbadamosi and his counterpart from CAC grammar school Awule road, Akure, Mrs Mercy Adetimehin appreciated the state ministry of Education Science and Technology for the proactive measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

They thanked the state government for the Education Broadcast which they said kept the students busy during the lockdown.

Students who spoke with newsmen Messrs Akinola Damilola and Quaudiri Ogundiran thanked the government for fumigating the schools and for calling them back to school for a thorough revision before West Africa Senor School Certificate Examination (WASSCE.) .slated to commence on 17th August.

They also thanked government for the Education Broadcast which they said aside the fact that it was well scheduled it also covered critical subject areas

The schools revisited were Anglican grammar school Igbaraoke, Community grammar school Isharun. While other schools visited newly incuded Apostolic High school, comprensive high school Ilara-mokin all in Ifedore local government,

CAC grammar school Awule, as well as Omoluorogbo grammar school in Akure.south local government.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent secretary Rev Akin Asaniyan and some Officers of the ministry.