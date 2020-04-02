COVID-19: Reps member Tunji-Ojo supports Ondo NUJ with cash

A member of the House of Representatives from Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo state, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has donated a cash of two hundred thousand naira to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council to fight deadly Coronavirus at this emergency period.

Hon Tunji-Ojo popularly known as BTO, described media professionals as very important stakeholders at this critical time that must be supported by all well-meaning individuals.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council has taken a delivery of health kits from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for the use of members as precautionary measures against deadly coronavirus.

Some of the health materials donated by the NMA, Ondo State Branch include; buckets, chlorine and hand sanitizers among others to be placed at the Press Centre for members and visitors’ use.

Presenting the materials, the State Chairman of NMA, Dr Wale Oke who described NUJ as critical partner at this emergency period, urged journalists to sustain their enlightenment campaign against COVID-19.

Dr Oke called on the state government to provide Coronavirus test kits in Ondo state to fast track testing of suspected cases.

The NMA Chairman who was accompanied by his medical team led by Dr Zacharias Gbelela, stressed the need for government and Nigerians to focus more of preventive measures rather than curative.

Also speaking, Dr Gbelela advised members of the public to go for individual hand sanitizers a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

Responding, the State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Adetona Aderoboye expressed deep gratitude to both Hon Tunji-Ojo and NMA for the kind gesture that would go a long way to assist the Union to provide necessary health kits for members and media organisations in the state.

The donation of the health materials at the Press Centre, Alagbaka Akure was witnessed by the State NUJ executives and few members.

E-Signed:

Leke Adegbite

State Secretary

2nd April, 2020