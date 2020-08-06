Principals and other schools managers in both public and private secondary schools in the state have been urged to comply with COVID-19 Protocols or face sanctions.

The commissioner for Education Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu. stated this while monitoring Schools in Akure south, Akure North and Owo Local government area of the state.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent secretary of the Ministry Rev. Akin Asaniyan noted that the safety of the Staff and Students is very important and therefore the need to enforce compliance.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is not a respecter of man irrespective of status or age.

In view. of non compliance of CAC grammar school Ondo road Akure, Uso grammar school Uso, the commissioner asked the students to go back home and report the following day when the. Principals would have complied fully, noting that the monitoring exercise is continuous.

Also the Commissioner announced the closure of Akure Academy. Oba. ile for flouting the COVID-19 protocols. and to be reopened after strict adherence and provision of necessary safety materials.

He however commended the Principals of St Louis grammar school Akure and Preston international High school Akure for their strict compliance with the protocols.

He urged the school. Principals to cultivate maintenance culture especially on school properties and buildings

Items that were being assessed by the monitoring team include availability of infrared thermometer, hand washing buckets, water, soap, sanitizer , use of nose masks as well as observation of 2by 2metre physical distancing of students lockers arrangement in classes.

Other schools visited were African Church comprehensive High School, Alagbaka,.Akure. Parker international H/S, Ejioba H/S all in Oba-ile , Community grammar school Ilu-Abo, St Peter global secondary school, Ogbese,, Community G/S Emure -Ile.