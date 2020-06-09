Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, June 8 2020, advised all members of the public who had recently patronised the fairly used fabric and shoes stalls at Oja Oba market in Akure, where the 41st case was picked up, to present themselves to health facilities for immediate testing and proper care.

It will be recalled that the 41st case, a female trader who was confirmed positive in Imo State, escaped isolation and sneaked into Ondo State, where she was tracked to the Oja-Oba market Akure, Akure South LGA where she sells fairly used fabrics and shoes.

Governor Akeredolu advised the people to call the Government toll-free numbers so as to get immediate help, adding that there is no shame in illness and there is no reproach in seeking and getting healing.

The Governor, who spoke during the weekly Press briefing on Covid-19 latest development in the state, said the state has recorded 19 new active cases in the last 12 days, as against the 24 cases announced as at 27th May.

While noting that the additional 19 new cases add up to make a total of 43 cases as at today, the Governor analysed the Local Government Areas confirmed cases as: Akure South (22), Odigbo (3), Owo (3), Ose (3), Akure North (2), Ondo West (5), Okitipupa (2), Akoko South East (1), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (1), Ifedore (1).

According to the him, there are fourteen total cases on admission, seven death cases recorded, twenty-two total discharged cases out of 568 total cases reported, 663 total samples collected and 655 total lab results received, while the state is currently following 113 contacts.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed worry over the reality of community transmission, urged the people to place more value on their lives and living than any other things in the mean time.

He said the situation on ground calls for dire, swift and sustained measures, adding that Government will proceed to take all necessary steps to reverse the threat to the people of the state.

He said: “To this end, the following steps have been approved as our invigorated approach to the spread of the pandermic; All residents are encouraged to practise, more than before, social and physical distancing, use of facemasks, handwashing and travel restriction, All Premiership football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice.

“All religious organisations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship. All our earlier regulations about operations of the main and community markets will be revisited, in which case law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Task Force will ensure full enforcement.”

Governor Akeredolu also thanked all religious leaders in the state for their courage and noble efforts at enforcing the precautionary measures agreed upon before reopening the worship activities.