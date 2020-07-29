The townhall of Igbekebo the Ese-Odo Local Government area headquarters of Ondo State was brimful of widows, both old and young to receive their portions of the ongoing distribution of palliatives under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Being the 11th local government covered by the exercise which commenced a month ago, over 500 widows smile home with 10kg of polished rice, bag of garri, and a package of varieties.

At the venue, relatives of the widows who were yet to register through the Ondowidows’care website were given forms to fill, as many elderly women were guided to the venue to collect their share.

The exercise was held simultaneously with the distribution of same items to the BEMORE girls, who were drawn from Ese-Odo and its environs with about 100 beneficiaries.

A widow, Mrs Abiodun Irewumi prayed that the initiator of Ondowidows’care would eat the fruits of her kind gesture to women, and would not weep over her husband and children.

Another widow, Mrs Opeoluwa Ajele from Igbobini said: ” I thank the wife of our father Akeredolu, as she is nourishing our lives as widows, she will never experience hunger and sadness in life; they will win this second term election”.

Mrs Agnes Harrison from Igbekebo commended the initiative, saying that since the demise of her husband, she had been solely responsible for the upkeep of the children and expressed joy to receive the palliatives, noting that it would go a long way to feed her family.

A young widow, Mrs Igbalaye Omolere from Igbobini, a mother of five who lost her husband in 2018 was so appreciative of the gesture and thanked Mrs Akeredolu for remembering them.

A BEMORE girl, Seku Karinatei from Arogbo, 2018 batch of BEMORE Summer Bootcamp said: “I want to thank Her Excellency, our Grandma for the COVID-19 Palliatives, I’m excited and God will continue to bless her to do more”, also from Arogbo, Bourdillon Blessing appreciated the initiator, saying “May the Lord bless her for us”.

Sunday Chinonso from Ore in Odigbo Local Government said” I’m here to collect gifts from our Mummy and I thank her for letting us acquire skills that will make us become great women in life, may God continue to bless her”.

Kueti Tobra Angel, a BEMORE girl of 2019 batch reacted joyfully, ” I want to say a big thank you to our Grandma for this gifts”.

Omowunmi Deborah a 2018 BEMORE Summer Bootcamp batch from Igbobini, also expressed appreciation, saying she was surprised to see what they called them to come and collect from Her Excellency, while Duyile Itaremofe also from Igbobini also commended the philanthropic initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the exercise, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan noted that about 600 widows received the palliatives with over 100 BEMORE Girls.

She encouraged those who were yet to register to do so, assuring that the exercise is a continuous one and that they would all benefit.

Some daughters of the soil who were on ground to ensure that the exercise was smooth included the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Women Mobilisation (South), Mrs. Morenike Alaka, the APC women leader (South), Mrs Mosun Odukale, the APC Candidate for the upcoming Local Government election in Ese-Odo, Mrs. Folawe Sipasi, among others