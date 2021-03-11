.Gov says we’ve given the fight against Covid a good shot

. Urges residents, citizens to follow suit

The Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday took the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Government House, Osogbo.

The vaccine was administered on the Governor by the Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Peter Olaitan.

The vaccine was also administered on the Wife of the Governor, Kafayat, and the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, and some senior officials of the government.

Recall that the State on Tuesday evening formally received 64,240 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine.

The State government had earlier administered the doses of the vaccine on the frontline medical personnel in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola said the decision to be part of the first set of citizens to take the vaccine was to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the State, that the vaccine is safe.

The Governor noted that the move was also aimed to demonstrate leadership after some of the frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated accordingly.

“As a State, we recorded our first Covid-19 case in March last year, March 25h, to be precise. At first we were frightened.

“We were frightened not because we have no competent hands in our health sector to manage the situation, but largely because of the challenge of paucity of funds.

“Today, I am happy to report that we have given the fight a good shot, notwithstanding the obvious challenges.

“On this note, I want to single out our health workers for their untiring efforts at containing the spread of the virus. We will not relent until we defeat the virus in our State.

“Like I promised yesterday, I have just received my first jab of the vaccine as a demonstration of leadership after some of our frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“With this, we are beginning to see the end of Covid-19. I encourage Osun citizens and residents to register and present themselves for vaccination”, he said.

The Governor who urged the residents to make themselves available and get vaccinated warned that the move was necessary as part of efforts to permanently eliminate the virus.

He said the administration would do everything possible to treasure the vaccine and ensure its judicious use.

He urged them to always adhere strictly to safety protocols and guidelines as the second wave of the virus is still tormenting the entire world.

“We must however be reminded that taking the vaccine does not mean throwing away the non-pharmaceutical Covid-19 protocols.

“We would like our people to know that Coronavirus is our common enemy. It poses a threat to our lives and livelihood. We therefore, appeal to our citizens and the general public to cooperate with us to tame this deadly virus by not only presenting themselves for vaccination, but by also observing the protocols even after being vaccinated.

“It is not time yet to throw away our Face Masks. It is not yet time to stop washing our hands regularly with soap and water. We will continue to insist on observance of all of them.

“We will as a government enforce them so that in the end, we will all be happy for it. We put ourselves, our families and livelihood in jeopardy when we pander to ignorance and play politics with a life-snuffing virus.

“Let me at this juncture commend our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the right leadership which has helped other States, including our State, to demonstrate capacity to rise to the occasion in our collective efforts to wage the desired war against Covid-19.

“Like I did yesterday, I want to reassure our people that the Sixty-Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty doses of the Vaccine we received yesterday will be put into judicious use for the benefit of our people”, Oyetola added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharm. Siji Olamijulo, lauded Governor Oyetola for his keen interest in the good health of the citizens.

He urged residents not to panic or express uncertainty on the administration of the vaccine just as he assured the residents of its safety.

He said the vaccine is like other vaccines as it has no adverse health effect.