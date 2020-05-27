The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II applauded the country’s healthcare workers for the hardworks and commitment they put in the fight against COVID-19.

Ooni Ogunwusi made this known while playing host to top management staff of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Ooni who described the country’s healthcare workers as an unbreakable army of patriotic Nigerians stressed that the country’s hospital system must be strengthened towards productivity especially in cases of emergency.

“Let’s take the University College Hospital, Ibadan where my late mum served for 42 years as a case study, it used to be the best in Africa and beyond. It would surprise you to know that the Saudi Arabia royal family and other prominent people globally patronized UCH.

“Where did we miss it? We must as a matter of public importance come together and restore the lost glories of our healthcare sector, that is when we would have a lot to show as lessons from COVID-19.” Ooni said.

Ooni Ogunwusi also made a cash donation to the hospital for the construction of the Wuraola Ogunwusi Cancer Chemotherapy Centre in memory of his late mum while he equally donated a modular motorized fumigator to assist the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

“Mama Wuraola Ogunwusi was a good woman, she built me and helped our entire lineage. She spent her whole live there and died there, I will never forget UCH. I am available and ready to assist the hospital grow.” The Ooni added.

While receiving the multiple gifts, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo thanked the monarch for the gifts and his unending assistance to the hospital.

“Kabiyesi, we are proud of you and we shall continue to look up to you as a father. We hold the gifts in a very high esteem and we will make use of them appropriately. We are grateful sir.” The CMD noted.