COVID-19: Ondo SUBEB Commences Classes On Radio

To beat the physical restriction order, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB ), today Thursday April 2, 2020 rolls out learning on Radio for Primary School Pupils in the State.

The program will be air on the State Radio, Orange FM.

The Radio program tagged “SUBEB on Radio” commenced running this afternoon.

According to the Schedule of the program;

Thursdays 12:00– 1:00pm and 3:30–4:00pm.

Fridays 12:30 — 1:00pm and 3:00 — 3:30pm.

Sundays 3:00 — 3:30pm and 4:30 — 5:00pm.

Mondays 3:00 — 3:30pm

Tuesdays 1:30 — 2:00pm and 3:00 — 3:30pm.

Wednesdays 1:30 — 2:00pm and 4:30 — 5:00pm.

In a statement signed by the SUBEB Chairman, Princess Oladunni Odu said SUBEB in conformity with the efforts of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s government to keep the pupils busy while at home and to reduce the negative impact of the school closure as a result of COVID-19 that is ravaging the world.

She added that the program was designed to teach English Language Studies and Mathematics for now and subsequently, General Paper will be added.

According to Princess Odu, there is no choice than to engage the pupils learning through Radio, therefore ” Parents, Guardians and Caregivers are advice on the need to monitor their children particularly during the Radio program” .

With this program in place, then if pupils cannot go to School as a result of restrictions, then learning can be taken to them in their various home through Radio, because Radio is an incredible medium to inform and educate.